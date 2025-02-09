Cardiff Met 2 Bala Town 1
JD Cymru Premier Championship Conference
BALA’S poor start to phase two of the JD Cymru Premier continued with a third defeat on the bounce as they lost a close game 2-1 at the Cyncoed Campus.
The hosts started brightly with a headed chance for Gruff Morgan from a Eliot Evans free kick in the first minute.
At the other end, the Lakesiders fashioned a similar chance for Louis Robles but his stooping header was comfortable gathered by Kelland Absalom.
The students took the lead on five minutes when Bala lost possession cheaply and they countered quickly aided by poor defending by Bala which ended with an easy finish for Evans.
Sam Jones nearly made it two after a surging run into the area before the visitors went close with a clever free kick from Robles which forced Absalom into a fine save at the foot of the post and Aeron Edwards with a low effort from the edge of the area which drifted wide of goal.
Bala had grown into the game as the first half wore on and made a strong start after the break with Newell heading in the equaliser after a pinpoint cross by Osebi Abadaki seconds after the restart.
But Ryan Reynolds restored the hosts’ lead moments later with a stunning shot from the edge of the area after latching on to a squared pass by Evans.
Bala had their moments to get back into it but the students held on for the win.
Bala boss Colin Caton commented on his side’s third successive defeat since the split: “I don’t think we deserved to lose, I’m not sure if we deserved to win, but I thought we just gave silly goals away.
“It’s not like us and we’ve just got to stop that.
“We started the second half really, really well. Great start but then we’ve let a counter attack, we’ve switched off but they really haven’t had a chance after that.
“I thought we were going to get something towards the end with them scrambles, George Newell was doing really well as was Louis Robles.
“But you just can’t defend the way we’re doing because once you concede one it’s just so difficult in this league.”
He added: “The goals we gave away were scandalous from our standards.
“We’ve just had a talk about it, strong words that it doesn’t mean enough to them. Not that it doesn’t mean enough to them but that they don’t do enough to prevent the goal going in being a counter attack like that and lads running past people.
“We’ll address that and work hard on it and try to get it fixed for the next game.”