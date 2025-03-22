Caernarfon Town 5 Bala Town 0
JD Cymru Premier Championship Conference
CAERNARFON Town produced a stunning second half performance at the Carling Oval on Friday evening to take the bragging rights with a convincing 5-0 win in the Gwynedd derby.
The Cofis are now targeting a third place finish but the Lakesiders, with only a point to their name since the split, will want this season to end as soon as possible.
Their latest setback in a campaign blighted by a mountain of injuries came on the back of a poor defensive display, which is unusual for Bala.
Manager Colin Caton said: “I thought we started the first 15 minutes really well. Louis Robles was a threat, Callum Edwards was a threat, Osebi Abadaki was a threat.
“We had the better half chances there but after that we’ve been awful.
“Defensively woeful when we’re normally really good.
“They’ve deserved it and taken their chances. We can’t defend like we’ve done tonight.”
Bala started brightly with Callum Edwards racing down the right flank but his shot across the face of goal evaded Abadaki at the far post.
At the other end, Paulo Mendes fed the ball out to Adam Davies on the right to cut back inside and force Bala keeper Joel Torrance into a decent save at the foot of the post.
There was little to choose between the two team as the half wore on with Bala’s Nathan Peate’s towering header from a corner well saved by Canaries keeper Ben Hughes before the hosts took the lead from another flag kick, their first of the evening.
Sam Downey had the final touch after a goalmouth scramble ensued with Bala failing to clear the danger.
It was all Caernarfon after the break, Richard Davies’ men doubling their advantage on 51 minutes when Louis Lloyd, with his back towards goal, headed past Torrance although there were questions that the ball had gone in off Bala defender Kieran Lloyd.
Downey then bagged his brace with a ferocious strike before the hour mark with Caernarfon on the ascendancy.
Louis Lloyd then scored his second (or first) six minutes later with a finish across the face of goal giving Torrance no chance with Bala’s defence creaking again.
And Lloyd found himself in a similar position in too much space out on the right to net Caernarfon’s fifth with a clever chip over the advancing Torrance.
Caernarfon manager Richard Davies: “We felt that we could have played more in the first half so that was the message at half time.
“We felt that we had gears to move up through. Once we started to impose our game on them, the second half was unbelievable.”