They hung on and survived some serious pressure, with Newell having a shot deflected over, and sub Luke Wall also being denied, then just before the 90 Kirkman went on a super run down the left and set up Hogan, who cut onto his right foot and curled in an exquisite equaliser from the edge of the area to surely steal a point. Alas however in the sixth of seven added minutes Naim Arsam sent in a hopeful cross which fell nicely for Ukek to win the contest and break Aber hearts.