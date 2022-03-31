Bala’s Will Evans nets double as Wales C trounce England

Will Evans gives Cymru the 1-0 lead ( Nik Mesney/FAW )

Cymru C 4 England C 0

C International Challenge Match

The Oval, Caernarfon, 30 March

TWO Bala players featured heavily in Cymru C’s impressive 4-0 defeat of England in Caernarfon on Wednesday night.

Will Evans bagged a brace during a fantastic first half for Mark Jones’ men which saw them net four unanswered goals to blow England away.

While Lakesiders keeper Alex Ramsay was on hand on a few of occasions to keep the visitors at bay as they tried vainly to get back into it.

Alex Ramsey applauds the crowd at full time ( Nik Mesney/FAW )

Aberystwyth’s highly-rated young defender Lee Jenkins was also part of the squad

In front of a 1,400-strong crowd at the Oval, Cymru featuring players from across the JD Cymru leagues, took the lead on 10 minutes when Evans latched on to a cross-field pass by Penybont’s Mael Davies to despatch a shot into the bottom right corner with his weaker foot on his second touch.

And they doubled their advantage through Aaron Edwards after good work by Kayne Mclaggon.

The Wales team before they went on to destroy England in the first half ( Colin Ewart/pitchsideimages. )

Edwards made it 3-0 after running on to Lewis Harling’s pass before Evans notched his brace, controlling a long throw-in by Mael Davies to produce another unerring finish.

Ramsay showed why he’s one of the top keepers in the JD Cymru Premier, tipping Lewis Harling’s attempted clearance over the bar and reacting well to keep out a Ben Wynter effort.

Dafydd Iwan sang Yma o Hyd before the game at the Oval ( Colin Ewart/pitchsideimages. )

And he was called into action again to parry a Billy Walters shot which was then headed clear before another superb save from a one-on-one with Michael Cheek to keep England goalless on an evening to remember for the JD Cymru leagues.