BARMOUTH & Dyffryn United had a big test on their first visit to Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant whose 2-0 win kept them at the top of the MMP Central Wales League North table.
William Roberts Morris gave the Reds the lead midway through the first half but the Magpies stayed in contention and had their moments to get back into it until Billy Clarke sealed the win with a late second for the hosts.
Forden United, a point off the pace, maintained the pressure with five unanswered goals by five different players at Llanfyllin Town.
They got the job done in the first half with strikes by Alistair Williams, Ross Harris, Jake O’Donnell and Harvey Gill.
It was a more even affair after the break, Tom Francis netting number five as Llanfyllin’s search for a win extended to 16 matches.
Four Crosses sealed a comfortable 4-0 win at Bishops Castle Town, Will Howard’s hat-trick taking him to the top of the scoring charts with 28 goals, one ahead of Llanrhaeadr’s Roberts Morris.
George Lloyd completed the scoring for Crosses to condemn the Bishops to their third defeat on the bounce.
Tywyn Bryncrug’s three-match unbeaten run was ended at Trewern United who ran out 2-1 winners.
The hosts were given a boost by the early award of a penalty after just four minutes which was slotted away by George Clifton.
Trewern’s last victory in the league came way back in January but they were in dreamland when Ryan Gardener doubled their advantage on the quarter hour mark.
Stung into action, Tywyn began to ask more questions of the Trewern but the hosts defended resolutely and kept the visitors at bay.
Samuel Evenson finally reduced the deficit on 88 minutes but it was too little too late.
Goals by Thomas Elis and William Thomas saw Waterloo Rovers to a 2-0 win at Berriew whilst Abermule beat visitors Welshpool Town 2-1.
The hosts led 2-0 at the break thanks to James Stovell and Adam Putson with Ethan Kinsey missing a penalty for the visitors.
Dafydd Williams hit back for Welshpool in stoppage time but Abermule held on for the win.
It was more straightforward for Carno who beat hosts Montgomery Town 4-1, Tyler McCarthy, Ger Jones, Llewelyn Jarman and Oli Lewis netting for the visitors and Thomas Halliday with the reply.