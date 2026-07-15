PUPILS from Ysgol Botwnnog enjoyed a fantastic day’s golfing when the competed for the Rhodri Scott Memorial Trophy at Abersoch Golf Club on Sunday.
At the end of the round, in blazing heat and challenging wind, Elis Jones, Year 10, came out on top with an excellent score of 38 points.
In second place was Elis Gwilym, Year 8, with 34 points, with Elgan Vernau, Year 10, third with 33 points.
Among the girls, Hollie Roberts, Year 9, finished in first place with a score of 27 points.
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