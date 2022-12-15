BARMOUTH & Dyffryn are through to the quarter finals of the Central Wales League Challenge Cup following a tough match against strong opponents.
Abermule are well placed to mount a challenge in the Central Wales League North nine points behind leaders Barmouth but with three games in hand.
They are a well-drilled side and Barmouth had trouble breaking them down despite having most of the possession.
The last home game of 2022 proved to be one of the most exciting.
After a fractious opening 10 minutes the game settled down with both teams playing attacking football on the carpet-like playing surface at The Wern.
Barmouth were unlucky to go in to the half-time break 1-0 down conceding a goal just before the break.
An under hit back pass put Gregory Pryce through on goal and he slotted the ball past home keeper Stuart Pilling.
The second half continued in the same vein with both teams creating chances, with Barmouth offering the greater threat.
And they reaped their reward on 66 minutes when Llion Owen fired a volley in to the bottom corner of the net from close range to equalise.
The hosts continued to press but Aber were also looking dangerous but the tie was settled with five minutes to go.
Again, having strength in depth proved to be to Barmouth’s advantage when Bobby Griffith came off the bench to grab his second goal in four days to seal a 2-1 victory.
Barmouth stayed top of the Central Wales League - North table with a comfortable 4-0 win at bottom-of-the-table Berriew last midweek.
A very heavy pitch combined with long grass made it awkward for both sides with players losing their footing and passes getting caught up in the grass.
In a very one-sided match the Berriew keeper made several outstanding saves throughout the game to keep the scoreline respectable.
Paul Lewis took his season total to 18 with a goal in each half.
The subs played their part in the second half with Dave Harding forcing the ball over the line to open his account for the season and Bobby Griffith finishing a decent cross from Shane McKeown to make it four.
In the only league match played over the weekend because of the wintery conditions, second-placed Kerry closed the gap on leaders Barmouth to two points.
And with three games in hand on the Magpies they will have a big say on the destination of the title.
Goals by Ethan Holloway and James Price gave them a two-goal advantage at the break on Saturday.
Visitors Llanfyllin Town pulled one back through Williams Davies early in the second half but late goals by Mark Hughes and substitute Ben Hendleman secured the win.
• The draw for the quarter final of the Central Wales League Cup was made on Thursday.
Full draw: Forden United / Penparcau v Tregaron Turfs; Tywyn Bryncrug v Radnor Valley; Barmouth & Dyffryn v Trewern United / Hay St Marys; Bishops Castle v Llansantffraid Village.
The ties will be played on Saturday, 25 February, 2pm.