BARMOUTH picked up their second point of the season in what was a fair result after a close encounter against basement side Bishops Castle at Wern Mynach on Saturday.
Barmouth & Dyffryn United 1 Bishops Castle Town 1, MMP Central Wales North
The Magpies are striving for stability to get a foothold back in tier four football after the upheaval of last season’s promotion and then opting out of playing in the tier three Ardal North East.
The home side took the lead courtesy of a Sion Williams wonder strike from 25 yards.
However, their advantage only lasted eight minutes, when the Barmouth defence failed to clear the ball, leading to am excellent cross that was met by a thunderous header by Bishops’ Toby Mills.
Both sides fashioned chances in the second half but failed to capitalise.
Barmouth visit Presteigne St Andrews for a League Cup on Saturday.
In the other league game played, Meifod battled back to beat visitors Trewern United 4-3 at Cwm Teg.
United seized the early initiative with two goals inside the first five minutes by Michael Henderson Smith and Chris Lewis from the penalty spot.
Alun Hughes pulled one back for the hosts moments later before Byron Edwards’ restored Trewern’s two-goal buffer on the half hour.
Andrew Hughes then made in 3-2 on the stroke of half time as the ding-dong battle unfolded.
Alun Hughes equalised on the hour and the match swung Meifod’s way when Huw Williams netted what turned out to be the winner on 70 minutes.