BARMOUTH & Dyffryn United have welcomed the news that their application to fill a vacancy in tier four Central Wales League North has been accepted.
The news came on Friday evening, hot on the heels of the confirmation that they have appointed a new manager.
The Magpies announced at the beginning of the month that they were withdrawing from tier the three Ardal League North East saying: “The club is sorry to have to announce that it has decided to withdraw from Tier 3 and the Ardal Northern League for this coming season.
“Unforeseen circumstances have come to light in the last two or three weeks which mean we would not be able to do justice to playing at tier 3 level.”
Barmouth, who announced Ceri Roberts of Blaenau was their new manager earlier on Friday, posted: “The club is extremely grateful for this opportunity and wishes to thank the officials of the Central Wales League and to again apologise to the league and all the clubs in the Ardal League North East for all the inconvenience caused.
“The club has obviously learnt a harsh lesson and will now aim and park the last few weeks to enable it to move forward and rebuild and also to provide football for the town of Barmouth, its neighbouring villages and the community of Ardudwy.
“It will also give 120% support behind the new manager and all the remaining players that will wear the shirt and represent this wonderful club.”
Ceri Roberts has played for Barmouth in four of the last 12 seasons, more recently until the latter part of last year.
He is familiar with all the club officials, players and the great set-up at the Wern Mynach.
He is looking forward very much to the challenge ahead and his first task was to arrange a meeting with the current squad of players tomorrow afternoon at the ground in order to introduce and discuss his plans for the coming season.
Barmouth posted: “The club would like again to thank everyone for their kind messages of support and to welcome Ceri back on board with us.”