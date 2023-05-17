BARMOUTH & Dyffryn have said they will appeal the decision to refuse the club a FAW Tier 3 Licence for the season 2023/24.
The club received a letter from the independent Tier 3 Club Licensing First Instance Body over the weekend citing problems in the parking area.
Club spokesman Alun Foulkes posted: “Barmouth & Dyffryn United have been refused because we have a pile of wood that has been there for nearly 12 months that is preventing 20 cars from on-site parking behind the Harlech end goal.
“At our recent home match against Forden United in early April, photographs were taken and sent to the FAW before the 30th April deadline showing we had at least 25 cars parked along and behind the stand but they have chosen to ignore this fact.
“We staged the Tier 3 play-off final this time last year between Caersws and Porthmadog with an attendance of over 1,500.
“Having been involved in amateur football on all sides for nearly 40 years, I am lost for words and so are one or two other senior football admins and reps.
“Those who made this latest decision should hang themselves in shame.
“We have probably one of the best playing surfaces in North Wales and can play midweek or Friday night under lights to help with the current shortage of referees – they are killing grass roots football and
“I’m not alone in this assumption.
“Barmouth are not the only club who have been hard done by with this first round of licensing but I suppose it is what it is.
“Naturally the club will do what it needs to do and ultimately submit an appeal costing £150.”