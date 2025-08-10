BARMOUTH & Dyffryn United are off the mark in their new MMP Central Wales League North campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Berriew.
There was little to choose between two sides in an entertaining first half despite the lack of goals.
The Magpies, who were playing their first league game of the season, continued to impress after the break and made the crucial breakthrough just after the hour mark.
Good pressure by Toby Cleaver caused the Berriew full back to under hit a back pass which was intercepted by 18-year-old Leo Green to take it on and hammer a shot past home keeper Ryan Edkins.
Tywyn Bryncrug also picked up their first three points of the season after another close game against visitors Llansantffraid.
Following their 1-1 home draw against Dolgellau Athletic in midweek, Tywyn put in another good shift with David Jenkins netting the winner with 20 minutes remaining.
Both sides looked lively in the opening 45 minutes with Cullen Rodgers giving the hosts the lead on 42 minutes. But their celebrations were cut short when Oscar Herd equalised on the stroke of half time.
Dolgellau Reserves were held to a 1-1 draw at the Marian against Bishops Castle Town.
The hosts were dealt a blow when Jac Kelly was red carded on 55 minutes and Castle rubbed salt in the wound when Mark Griffiths gave them the lead moments later.
But credit to Dol, they hung in there and showed plenty of grit to get back on equal terms, Jamie Jones make an instant impact off the bench with the leveller on 73 minutes.
Other results: Dyffryn Banw 0 Welshpool Town 7; Four Crosses 1 Forden United 1.
Fixtures, 16 August: Barmouth v Abermule; Dyffryn Banw v Four Crosses; Forden v Dolgellau; Llanfyllin v Welshpool; Trewern v Montgomery; Waterloo v Bishops Castle.
