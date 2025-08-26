BARMOUTH & Dyffryn United Football Club have confirmed that they have parted ways with first team manager, Ceri Roberts, by mutual agreement
Just over two years ago after the success of the 2022/2023 season and the turmoil of the pre-season that followed, Roberts stepped in at the 11th hour and agreed to take over as manager of the Magpies during a very difficult time and period in the club's history.
During last season, further progress was achieved and saw the club finish in midtable.
But a remarkable cup run saw Barmouth & Dyffryn United winning the coveted Emrys Morgan Cup for the second time in three years.
However, this season, the club has again struggled with player departures and, ultimately, has found it difficult to find replacements and this culminated in being unable to field a competitive match day squad.
As a result, senior club officials felt that Roberts has taken the club as far as he could and that a change was needed in the hope that this will improve the club's fortunes.
Barmouth & Dyffryn United Football Club would like to place on record its sincerest thanks and gratitude to Roberts for his undoubted time, effort, passion and dedication, both in his role as a player and manager during the time he has spent at the club.
They posted: “He will always be welcomed down at the Wern anytime and would like to wish him and his family all the very best and good health for the future. Diolch enfawr am bopeth Ceri a phob lwc.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.