Llandudno Amateurs 1 Porthmadog 4
JD Cymru Welsh Cup, QR2
PORTHMADOG made their way into the first round proper of the JD Welsh Cup after securing a victory which was marginally less comfortable than the scoreline would suggest, writes Treflyn Jones.
Llandudno launched a promising attack early on before Rhys Alun for Port blasted a close range shot just over the hosts` bar following good work by Zac Pike.
A few minutes later, however, that man Pike put Port ahead with a thunderous shot from 12 yards after controlling an excellent deep cross by Shaun Cavanagh.
Port had the bit between their teeth after this and Tudno`s keeper Kyle King was forced into a good save from a deflected shot from Jonny Bravo and also had to be alert to tip over a strong header by Gruff John.
If Port thought this would be a cakewalk, then the Amateurs most certainly had other ideas, and when a Port midfielder was dispossessed, the dangerous Jay Sutton broke clean through on a strong run and it took a splendid save low to his left by Port custodian Josh Cooke to prevent a certain equalizer.
Indeed, Sutton proved to be a constant thorn in Port’s side for the remainder of the half.
Barely five minutes into the second half, it seemed as though Llandudno had to score.
A great pass down the left flank was relayed into Port`s box and a shot which at last had the beating of Cooke was somehow smuggled off the goal-line by a defender.
The Tudno players claimed that the ball had crossed the line but their protests were waved away by referee Aaron Ashley Dodwell.
The incident proved to be a very significant turning point in the tie as Port’s Cai Jones rose high to head home a beautifully flighted corner kick from Shaun Cavanagh.
Port were now attacking with more confidence and Rhys Alun was frustrated to see his close range effort from Jonny Bravo`s assist fly well over the bar.
However, on the hour mark, Cai Jones made the game safe as he guided a clever lob well over keeper Kyle King who inexplicably found himself in no man`s land.
Shortly before the 80 minute mark, it was pleasing indeed to see two young substitutes combining to put Port 0-4 ahead.
Zak Pike released teenage Cofi signing Hari Lambe free on the left flank and his accurate low pass was confidently converted by Arden Gisbourne as he nipped in before the keeper.
The men from Llandudno never gave up and they secured a richly deserved consolation goal on 82 minutes when a Daniel Hughes free kick was expertly headed past Cooke by Aaron Rodgers.
Next Friday night, Port will return to league duties as they welcome Llanrwst United to Y Traeth. 7.45pm ko.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.