TYWYN Bryncrug maintained their unbeaten start to the MMP Central Wales League North with a 2-1 win at Trewern United on Saturday.
Following their opening day draw against Dolgellau Reserves, Tywyn have now won their last two games by the same 2-1 margin.
There was little to choose between the two teams in the first half, the host nudging ahead through George Clifton on 37 minutes.
Substitute Ryan Dean equalised in the second half 10 minutes after coming off the bench but, with the match heading into stoppage time, it seemed that Tywyn would have to settle for a point.
However, the visitors took the spoils after Aled Jones struck a stunning free kick past the home keeper in the 92nd minute.
Barmouth & Dyffryn United lost by the same scoreline at Montgomery Town.
The Clostanymur hosts took the lead on 10 minutes when Robert Hartshorn intercepted a terrible attempted back pass 30 yards.
He kept his composure to beat Magpies keeper David Jones in a one-on-one.
Montgomery doubled their advantage midway through the half, Jack Williams with a calmly-taken penalty.
It was tough on Barmouth but they hit back on the stroke of half time, Ryan Williams with a clinical finish after the hosts failed to clear the danger.
The visitors kept pushing for an equaliser after the turnaround but the closest they came was a cheeky, half volley lob by Robert Griffith which struck the bar.
Leaders Llanfyllin Town beat hosts Abermule 2-1 thanks to a late winner by Lewis Makin whilst Dyffryn Banw and Dolgellau Reserves were held to a 1-1 draw, Darrell Johns with Dol’s second half equaliser after Owain Jones had given the hosts the lead.
Goals by Sean Wild and Tyler McCarthy saw Carno to a 2-1 win against Bishops Castle.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.