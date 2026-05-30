BARMOUTH & Dyffryn United will run two teams next season - a first team and a development team.
This is to ensure more game time for the Magpies’ large squad, help develop players, and create more competition within the club.
Barmouth produced an impressive run of results to end their MMP Central Wales League North season in style and are determined to continued to develop under the guidance of manager Adam Morris next season.
The club posted “If you’d like to join, please come and join our pre-season training.
“We’re looking for players who are committed throughout the season.
“If you turn 16 during the season, please still come, as opportunities will become available.”
The dates for the training are Monday, 22 June – 6pm; Wednesday, 24 June; Monday, 29 June; Wednesday, 1 July.
Pre-season friendlies at Wern Mynach: 4/7 – Warstones Wanderers; 7/7 – Penrhyndeudraeth; 11/7 – Llangoed; 18-7 Nefyn United
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.