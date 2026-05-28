Porthmadog 3 Knighton Town 0
Ardan North Play-off
AT the end of a tight and competitive contest, Port secured the right to compete in Tier 2 next season. It was far from easy against a strong and disciplined Knighton side, but Port were determined, and the match will be remembered especially for superb second-half goals from Danny Brookwell and Osian Evans, writes Treflyn Jones.
Both teams took their time to settle in such a decisive match on the 3G surface, and it took 10 minutes for the first half-chance, when the lively Rhys Alun fired just inches over the bar. A minute later, the same player shot straight into the safe hands of goalkeeper Benjamin Davies after good work by Osian Evans.
Knighton threatened immediately afterwards, forcing a good save with his foot from Josh Cooke, and Ben Davies had to save well on the ground from a fine free kick by Rhys Alun.
A turning point arrived just after the half-hour mark when Knighton launched two very dangerous attacks and were unlucky not to score.
A clear chance fell to Taylor Wozencraft as he struck from 10 yards with only the keeper to beat, but somehow his effort went past the post to sighs of relief from the Port supporters.
Then Cooke had to be at his best to tip a lovely strike from Ryan Jones over the bar. From the resulting corner came another half-chance, but Port’s defence managed to clear to safety.
Port continued knocking on the door at the other end, where the border lads formed a very strong defensive unit. But on 42 minutes, Rhys Alun broke into the penalty area before being tripped. Osian Evans stepped up confidently and drove a powerful shot into the corner of the net. 1–0 to Port, and pure joy just before the break. And there was more to come, as Rhys Alun capped a superb run with a good shot that brought an even better save from Ben Davies.
In the second half, Port looked more confident and adventurous, with strong runs down the wings from the energetic full-backs Sion Williams and Cai Griffith.
After one such run from Cai Griffith, Davies again had to save well to deny a fierce strike from Cai Jones.
Port were on top now, and Knighton’s play became a little ragged under the pressure, relying perhaps too much on long balls. Port kept pushing, but the second goal was stubbornly elusive.
At last, with 80 minutes on the clock, the second arrived – and what a goal! Well outside the penalty area, substitute Danny Brookwell spotted his chance and unleashed a thunderbolt far beyond Davies’ reach, sparking wild celebrations among the supporters in the Dias Stand. It was a goal beyond description – though “bloody great” might do for now.
To crown it all, Evans’ second goal was every bit as good. A stunning solo effort as he sped past two defenders before placing the ball skilfully beyond Davies.
And that was that. Sincere thanks to Knighton for their generous sportsmanship at the end as Port lifted the cup.
High praise too for the Port supporters, who created an electric atmosphere with their constant singing. A pity to see a relatively small crowd (352) for such an important match. Let’s have it on a Saturday afternoon next time.
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