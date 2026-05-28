Port continued knocking on the door at the other end, where the border lads formed a very strong defensive unit. But on 42 minutes, Rhys Alun broke into the penalty area before being tripped. Osian Evans stepped up confidently and drove a powerful shot into the corner of the net. 1–0 to Port, and pure joy just before the break. And there was more to come, as Rhys Alun capped a superb run with a good shot that brought an even better save from Ben Davies.