Barmouth and Dyffryn United FC treasurer and general secretary Alun Foules has been elected North Wales Coast area representative on the FAW Council.
Based in Anglesey but originally from Barmouth, Mr Foulkes received 17 votes and was duly elected.
The FAW confirmed on Wednesday the result of the recent by-election of a North Wales Coast Area candidate to the FAW Council for the remainder of the quadrennial period ending 31 July 2027.
The results were as follows:
North Wales Coast Area (Election of One Member)
FOULKES, Alun – 17 votes
FOWLIE, Douglas – 7 votes
GREENHOUGH, Matthew – 5 votes
LANE, Rhys – 6 votes
The FAW President Steve Williams, was the returning officer for the purpose of counting the votes.