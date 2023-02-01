BARMOUTH & Dyffryn increased their lead at the top of the Central Wales League - North table to five points with a 5-2 win at struggling Four Crosses.
They can be overhauled by both Kerry and Llansantffraid should they win their games in hand but the Magpies have the points in the bag and will be confident of adding three more to their tally when they visit Waterloo Rovers on Saturday.
Barmouth were shocked into action after falling behind to a Jordan Dean goal on seven minutes.
They hit back hard with a couple of goals by the league’s top scorer Paul Lewis to take his tally to 23 goals in 18 games.
The first was an 18-yard curler past keeper George Lawrence on 19 minutes followed by a sweetly-struck penalty.
Goals by Oshian Owen and Shane Jones in between Lewis’ contributions underlined the visitors’ superiority.
Roberts Griffiths made it 5-1 after combining with fellow substitute Shane McKeown on 85 minutes before Joe Wilkinson fired in the hosts’ second in stoppage time.
Tywyn Bryncrug lost 2-0 at Montgomery Town who took the lead on the stroke of half time through Harry Evans.
They were dealt a blow when Lee Richard Jones was sent off after seeing a second yellow card but that’s didn’t stop them from going on to score another, Robert Hartshorn firing home deep into added on time.
Other results: Bishops Castle 2 Carno 0; Llanfyllin Town 1 Abermule 8; Meifod 2 Dyffryn Banw 1.