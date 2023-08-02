Barmouth & Dyffryn crashed out of the cup after suffering a 9-2 hammering at the hands of a strong, experienced Menai Bridge Tigers side on Saturday.
Menai Bridge Tigers 9 Barmouth & Dyffryn 2, Welsh Cup qualifying round 1
Hours later, the Magpies announced their intention to withdraw from the tier 3 Ardal North East ahead of the kick off on Saturday.
Jamie Ryan Jones gave the islanders an early lead in the match played at Treborth which was cancelled out by Billy Jones with a worldie from just inside the Tigers’ half on 10 minutes.
The hosts responded well but had to wait until late in the half for their reward when Lewis Clayton and Harry Morgan Jones gave them a two-goal buffer.
A much changed Barmouth side to last season’s successful campaign, fell further behind to goals by Jordan Pritchard and Callum Davidson before the Magpies netted another goal to remember, young Aaron Young with a 25-yard screamer past home keeper Dion Lewis.
But slim hopes of a way back into it were dashed as the Tigers piled on the misery with further goals by Lewis Clayton, Callum Thomas (2) and Alex Cooper.