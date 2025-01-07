BARMOUTH & Dyffryn’s talented young goalkeeper made a big impression after coming off the bench for Welsh Schools in a friendly against Walsall on Thursday.
Rhys Williams, who has also been provisionally selected for the Welsh U18s squad to travel out to the annual Roma Caput tournament in Italy next month, was introduced at half time when the score was 0-0.
Wales went on to win 2-1 with the 16-year-old pulling off some fine saves to preserve the win.
The youngster then played his part in Barmouth & Dyffryn’s 5-1 win against visitors Berriew in the MMP Central Wales League North on Saturday.
The Magpies shaded the opening 45 minutes but their only reward was an own goal by Rhys Jones in stoppage time.
Berriew looked dangerous when they got forward and created some good chances but were unable to convert.
The Wern Mynach hosts doubled their lead on 54 minutes when Leo Green’s initial shot was blocked but the ball fell kindly to Robert Griffith to finish past visiting keeper Charlie Williams-Scott.
Their third goal just past the hour mark was one to savour, Ossian Owen squaring a free kick to Joe Soar who fired a 35-yard screamer into the top corner.
Green made it 4-0 moments later when he latched on to Ryan Williams’ inviting cross to finish from close range.
Credit to the visitors they pulled one back through John Lloyd on 73 minutes but Barmouth, who moved up to seventh in the table following this win, had the final say.
With the match entering the final minute of normal time, Osian Ephraim chipped the ball over the top for substitute Ieuan Brooks to run on to and he produced another calm finish.
Trewern United beat hosts Montgomery Town 3-0 in the only other game to beat the effects of the weekend’s weather.
Daniel Morris and Andrew Gwilt put them in the driving seat at the break with George Clifton sealing the point in the closing stages.
NORTH WALES COAST WEST PREMIER LEAGUE
LLANRUG United were the big winners of the day as they fired 10 unanswered goals past hosts, bottom-of-the-table Aberffraw.
Jonathan Sadler set the ball rolling with a first half hat-trick and took his tally to six after the turnaround.
He was joined on the scoresheet by Deion Hughes (2), Owain Jones, and Robin Thomas.
Penrhydeudraeth’s scheduled home game against Gwalchmai was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch following the overnight rain.
Goals by Aeron Williams, Timothy Cavanagh and Dion Owen sealed Llaneris’ 3-0 win against visitors Glantraeth whilst it finished goal-less between Mynydd Llandegai and Talysarn Celts.
A late goal by Dean Redmond earned leaders Bethesda Athletic a 2-1 win against Bontnewydd, who led at the break courtesy of an Alex Kalafusz strike.
Redmond equalised for Pesda on the hour mark.