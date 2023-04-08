BARMOUTH & Dyffryn have created history by lifting the prestigious Emrys Morgan Cup for the first time in their history.
It was a close affair with the Magpies running out 2-1 winners against their MMP with Norman Lloyd Central Wales League rivals Tregaron Turfs on Good Friday.
Barmouth defender Osian Ephraim had an early sight of goal when his header drifted over the crossbar from a third minute free-kick played into the Turfs’ penalty area.
The Ceredigion outfit responded three minutes later when Gethin Jones volleyed narrowly over the bar from just inside their opponent’s penalty area.
Ephraim was denied by a smart save from Tregaron Turfs custodian Barry Edwards in the ninth minute following some approach play by Rob Griffith in the penalty area.
The Turfs looked dangerous on the break but were unable to penetrate a way through the Barmouth rearguard.
The Magpies broke quickly after defending a 22nd minute corner and the influential Paul Lewis was only prevented from opening the scoring by a well-timed challenge when through on goal that saw the ball deflect behind for a corner. Ephraim was played in on goal by Lewis four minutes later but was denied by Edwards with a close-range save.
The Magpies were knocking at the Turfs’ door as they saw a header cleared off the line from a 32nd minute corner but were unable to make a breakthrough before the interval. Indeed, it was the Ceredigion men who nearly struck first, as Tyler Andrews had to quickly backpedal to keep out a long-range effort from Rhun Garner.
Following a goalless opening 45 minutes at Caersws’ Recreation Ground, it was the Magpies who eventually broke the deadlock three minutes after the interval.
Lewis turned a defender, after having shielded the ball from a throw into the Turfs’ penalty area, before firing his shot past Edwards.
Barmouth captain Llion Owen was unable to keep his 51st minute shot on target after a deep cross from out on the left flank made its way through to the midfielder on the edge of the penalty area.
Lewis struck a low 66th minute drive straight at Edwards from the edge of the penalty area following a good move down the right flank by the Wern Mynach club.
However, the Magpies were unable to find a second goal to provide themselves with a buffer in this final, until Lewis sent his team’s supporters into dreamland with five minutes remaining on the clock.
The former Porthmadog and Pwllheli front man shrugged-off the close attention of a defender before lifting the ball over the advancing Edwards.
Former Borth United striker Ryan Davies went close with a 25 yard free-kick in the 89th minute before the Turfs created a few nerves amongst the Magpies’ supporters when substitute Joshua Taylor reduced the deficit in stoppage time after being set-up by Dylan Davies.
Shane Jones nearly regained the two-goal advantage when his 95th minute shot on the turn from the edge of the penalty area was turned over the crossbar by Edwards.
However, it was left to Magpies captain Owen to receive the trophy from Central Wales FA Council member Bryn Smith following the final whistle and commence a long evening of celebrations.