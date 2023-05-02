Barmouth & Dyffryn ended their league fixtures with a disappointing 1-0 loss against Dyffryn Banwy at Wern Mynach on Friday evening.
The Magpies created plenty of chances but they went untaken and they were undone by James Turner’s goal on 67 minutes.
Runners-up spot is secure though and with one cup in the bag already, Barmouth take on Forden in the League Cup semi final at Machynlleth tonight.
The club held a minute’s silence before the game to remember former player Peter Crabtree, who played for the Black and Whites back in the 1950s and passed away recently at the grand old age of 98.
A club statement said: “Mr Crabtree played on the left wing in those days whilst teaching at the old Barmouth Grammer School.
“But those of us who went to Ysgol Ardudwy, Harlech school between 1963 and the early 1980s will remember him as the original PE teacher before our current club manager Iolo Owen and then as a geography teacher – a bit of a character.
“Our (his) club wish to send our sincere condolences to his family at this sad time.”