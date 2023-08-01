BARMOUTH & Dyffryn have announced their decision to withdraw from tier three Ardal League North East a few days ahead of the kick off of the new campaign.
The Magpies, who were promoted from the Central Wales League North after a successful season which saw them winning the prestigious Emrys Morgan Cup and finishing runners-up in the league, posted a statement on theirs socials on Monday evening.
They said: “The club is sorry to have to announce that it has decided to withdraw from Tier 3 and the Ardal Northern League for this coming season.
“Unforeseen circumstances have come to light in the last two or three weeks which mean we would not be able to do justice to playing at Tier 3 level.
“A further announcement will be made when plans have been finalised for the club for 2023/24.”
There were numerous comments supporting the club including by Ryan Davies who said: “Such a shame, great club on match day couldn’t get any better.”
Dean Gill said: “A real shame , always a good welcome when I’ve been there reffing, hope you guys can turn things round.”
Arthur Pugh Roberts said: “Very disappointing after working so hard last season.”
Colin Ratcliffe said: “That’s very sad news to hear, hope you we can come back stronger next year,” whilst Graham Hutchinson commented: “Sorry to hear this as I know that many people have worked so hard to get to Tier 3, hope the club can build on this to get back up there soon.”