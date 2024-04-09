BARMOUTH & Dyffryn have received some good news about their bid to buy the freehold interest of their ground Wern Mynach which has one of the best playing surfaces in North Wales.
Solicitor David Hughes has been working hard for some time on behalf of the club and informed the Magpies’ officials last week: “I am writing to let you know that I was finally able to complete the club’s trustees’ purchase of the freehold interest in the football ground on Wednesday afternoon.
“So, as from the 3rd April 2024, the trustees are the new owners of the freehold interest in the grounds on the terms and conditions upon which the grounds were sold to them by Gwynedd County Council.
“I will now proceed with the next stage of the work which includes the registering at the Land Registry of the Transfer of the grounds to the trustees and the surrendering by the trustees of the club’s current lease of the grounds to the council.
“I am afraid that the Land Registry are taking around two years to complete registrations of this kind - although they will expedite a registration if there is a good reason.
“Nevertheless, the club trustees and committee should now be able to plan for the future knowing that they are the freehold owners of the grounds.”