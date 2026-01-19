BARMOUTH & Dyffryn United suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the MMP Central Wales League North on Saturday, losing 3–2 to Llanfyllin Town after a dramatic finale.
The Magpies looked to have rescued a valuable point on the road when Ossian levelled the match at 2–2 in the 89th minute, only for Llanfyllin to snatch victory moments later through Liam Jones.
Barmouth had started brightly and took the lead midway through the first half thanks to Ryan Jones. The hosts responded after the break, with Unai Sanchez Galan firing home on the hour. Llanfyllin then turned the game around on 83 minutes when substitute Rhys Llewelyn Langley struck to make it 2–1.
The late flurry of goals continued, but it was Llanfyllin who ultimately came out on top.
Elsewhere, Carno climbed above Tywyn Bryncrug to the top of the table with a convincing 3–0 win at Montgomery Town. Harry Vince‑Holt scored twice before the interval to put Carno firmly in control, and Samuel Williams added a third in the second half to complete the victory.
Bishops Castle Town also enjoyed success on the road, securing a 2–0 win at Abermule thanks to goals from Flynn Morris and Mark Griffiths.
