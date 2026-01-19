PORTHMADOG claimed a hugely significant victory, both for their league campaign and for finally ending a long run of defeats against Trearddur Bay.

It took a tremendous team effort and two outstanding second‑half goals to break the sequence, on an afternoon marked by an off-the-ball challenge that has sparked outrage in the football community, long stoppages and an extraordinary 12 minutes of added time.

Port almost struck in the opening minute when Osian Evans burst clear, only for his low effort to be comfortably saved by Paul Pritchard.

Trearddur responded strongly and took the lead on 12 minutes: a break down the right, a driven cross, and although Josh Cooke saved Sebastian Samuel’s initial strike, Tom Hilditch reacted quickest to finish from close range.

The visitors threatened again five minutes later, Cooke denying Hilditch’s header after the former Port forward chased a long ball.

Their equaliser arrived on 27 minutes when a superb Danny Brookwell corner found Gruff Ellis, whose looping header dropped perfectly into the net.

At the other end, Christoph Azimales missed a good chance when through on goal, Cooke again standing firm.

The half ended with Port going close through Rhys Alun, Pritchard stretching to keep out his header from an Evans cross. It remained 1–1 at the break.

Port started the second half with purpose. Gruff John fired narrowly over from distance, and the game became increasingly physical with a series of free kicks.

Rhys Alun was hauled down on a promising run, and his resulting free kick forced a corner. On 59 minutes Port were awarded a penalty after Brookwell was brought down, but Pritchard produced a fine save to deny Rhys Alun from the spot.