Porthmadog 3 Trearddur Bay 2
Ardal North East
PORTHMADOG claimed a hugely significant victory, both for their league campaign and for finally ending a long run of defeats against Trearddur Bay.
It took a tremendous team effort and two outstanding second‑half goals to break the sequence, on an afternoon marked by an off-the-ball challenge that has sparked outrage in the football community, long stoppages and an extraordinary 12 minutes of added time.
Port almost struck in the opening minute when Osian Evans burst clear, only for his low effort to be comfortably saved by Paul Pritchard.
Trearddur responded strongly and took the lead on 12 minutes: a break down the right, a driven cross, and although Josh Cooke saved Sebastian Samuel’s initial strike, Tom Hilditch reacted quickest to finish from close range.
The visitors threatened again five minutes later, Cooke denying Hilditch’s header after the former Port forward chased a long ball.
With Liam Armstrong dictating midfield, Port struggled to settle, but gradually grew into the game.
Their equaliser arrived on 27 minutes when a superb Danny Brookwell corner found Gruff Ellis, whose looping header dropped perfectly into the net.
Two minutes later another Brookwell corner caused problems, Cai Jones forcing Pritchard into an excellent fingertip save.
At the other end, Christoph Azimales missed a good chance when through on goal, Cooke again standing firm.
The half ended with Port going close through Rhys Alun, Pritchard stretching to keep out his header from an Evans cross. It remained 1–1 at the break.
Port started the second half with purpose. Gruff John fired narrowly over from distance, and the game became increasingly physical with a series of free kicks.
Rhys Alun was hauled down on a promising run, and his resulting free kick forced a corner. On 59 minutes Port were awarded a penalty after Brookwell was brought down, but Pritchard produced a fine save to deny Rhys Alun from the spot.
Port continued to press, Pritchard again saving well from Cai Jones, before the breakthrough finally arrived.
On 84 minutes substitute Jonny Bravo cut in from the left and unleashed a stunning 25‑yard strike into the far top corner, sparking huge celebrations. Four minutes later Gruff John turned smartly in the box and fired home to make it 3–1.
Trearddur pushed forward during the lengthy added time and Hilditch headed in at the back post on 96 minutes to set up a tense finale.
Port held firm, surviving a late Les Davies effort before the whistle brought relief all around the Traeth.
A vital win, extending Port’s lead over third‑placed Llay Welfare to 11 points. Next Saturday brings an away trip to Penmaenmawr, kick‑off 2pm.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.