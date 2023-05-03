BARMOUTH & Dyffryn are through to their second cup final of the season after a comfortable 5-0 win against Forden United last night.
After creating history last month by lifting the prestigious Emrys Morgan Cup for the first time in their history, the Magpies will now take on Llansantffraid in the Central Wales League Challenge Cup final at Caersws on 20 May (kick-off 6.30pm).
Barmouth shaped up as the better outfit from the first whistle at Machynlleth’s Cae Glas ground, their superiority underlined by a couple of Stephen Bratt goals before the break.
Shane Jones made it 3-0 on 63 minutes after a great run and pass by Joe Lloyd and he bagged his brace moments later after being set up by Paul Lewis.
A fine attacking performance was capped by a fifth goal for Barmouth, a Joe Soar header on his return to action.