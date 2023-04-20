BARMOUTH’s title ambitions are over after they were held to a frustrating 3-3 draw at leaders Kerry.
Despite fielding a changed team due to injuries, the Magpies dominated the game and were leading 2-1 at half time with goals by Paul Lewis and Shane Jones after Richard Davies had put the hosts ahead midway through the half.
Daryl McWatt drew Kerry level with a sweetly-struck penalty a minute into the second half.
Barmouth hotshot Paul Lewis then missed from the spot on the hour before occasional player Rob Murfet netted a goal-of-the-season contender to restore the visitors’ lead with just under half an hour remaining.
Five minutes later, Kerry were awarded a second penalty that Barmouth keeper Tyler Andrews did well to save but somehow the ball trickled over the line in the scramble that followed the rebound.
Kerry went on to beat Trewern 7-0 on Wednesday evening to move seven points clear with a game in hand.
Barmouth manager Iolo Owen said: “So near but yet so far. We were the better team again, but Kerry are resilient and have managed their games well.”
He added: “With pride, before the game, I accepted the leagues’ Manager of the Month award on behalf of the players and supporters.
“This was made even sweeter as my son, Llion, gained the honour of being the league Player of the Month - proud dad, proud club.”
Tywyn Bryncrug bounced back from their 5-1 defeat at Barmouth last week with a 2-1 win at Trewern United after taking a very early lead through Ryan Goddard.
The hosts hit back midway though the first half through Luke Francis but young Jamie Pymm popped up on the hour with another goal for Tywyn to give them the three points.
Results: 15 Apr - Abermule 4 Montgomery Town 0; Bishops Castle 2 Llanfyllin Town 1; Four Crosses 0 Carno 0; Meifod 2 Waterloo Rovers 3; Kerry3 Barmouth & Dyffryn 3; Trewern United1 Tywyn Bryncrug 2; 18 Apr - Abermule 0 Bishops Castle 0; Dyffryn Banw 2 Four Crosses 4. 19 Apr - Meifod 1 Tywyn Bryncrug 4; Montgomery Town 1 Waterloo Rovers 1; Trewern United 1 Kerry 7
Fixtures: 21 Apr - Berriew v Llansantffraid, Carno v Abermule, Four Crosses v Meifod. 22 Apr - Barmouth & Dyffryn v Trewern United, Forden United v Tywyn Bryncrug, Four Crosses v Meifod, Kerry v Bishops Castle