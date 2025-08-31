A BELOW-STRENGTH Barmouth side showed plenty of grit in a tough MMP Central Wales League North test against Carno on Saturday.
The Magpies might have been short on numbers but can take credit from a battling display, Carno eventually running out 3-1 winners to make it four wins out of four.
After a goalless first half, the Tŷ Brith Field hosts made the breakthrough on 51 minutes, Sean Wild with a finish from the edge of the area after Barmouth failed to clear a corner.
Wild capitalised on a defensive mix-up to make it 2-0 on 70 minutes.
Ieuan Brooks pulled one back for the visitors from the penalty spot on 83 minutes but the celebrations were short-lived as Iwan Jerman made it 3-1 moments later.
Dolgellau Reserves, who drew 1-1 at Dyffryn Banw last time out, picked up another good point on the road as they held second-placed Llanfyllin Town to a goalless draw.
Montgomery Town put visitors Dyffryn Banw to the sword with a comfortable 6-0 victory.
Thomas Halliday and Rob Hartshorn set them on their way in the first half and they continued to press after the turnaround with Halliday netting a second-half hat-trick to top the league scoring charts on six before a late goal by Michael Whyte.
Goals by Alfie Herd (2), Stephen O’Neil, and Callum Wilson sealed a comfortable 4-0 win for Llansantffraid at Abermule whilst Bishops Castle Town also scored four against Trewern United.
Flynn Morris gave them an early lead before Martyn Ziemann (2) and Alex Jones made sure of the points in the second stanza before the visitors netted a late consolation.
Fixtures: Wednesday, 3 September – Llansantffraid v Forden United. Saturday, 6 September – Carno v Trewern United; Barmouth v Dyffryn Banw; Montgomery v Bishops castle; Tywyn Bryncrug v Welshpool.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.