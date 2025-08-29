NEFYN United Development made it two wins out of two in the North Wales Coast Development League after a close encounter against local rivals Pwllheli at Cae’r Delyn on Thursday evening.
After a goalless first half with little to choose between the two teams, the match sparked into life after the break with 17-year-old Llyr Williams giving the hosts the lead on 70 minutes.
The celebrations were cut short when Cai Tate equalised for the visitors moments later but the game swung back in Nefyn’s favour when substitute Noa Griffiths made an impact off the bench with the winner on 78 minutes.
Nefyn are level at the top of the table on six points with Holyhead Hotspur Development and Llanrug United Development after two games.
Holyhead beat Trearddur Bay Development 3-2 courtesy of a late winner by Cameron Buckley on Thursday evening whilst Llanrug beat Mynydd Llandegai Development 2-1 after another close game and late winner netted by Osian Neary.
Llanberis Development kicked off their campaign last night with a 4-3 victory at Llanfairpwll Development, Charlie Jackson stealing the show with a hat-trick for the Darans.
An early goal by Jac Bee proved decisive as Bontnewydd Development saw off hosts Nantlle Vale Development 1-0 despite losing Gateth Huws-Thomas to a red car on the stroke of half time.
Goals by Osian Howarth, Aaron Evans, Jay Jones and Jordan Pritchard secured Gaerwen Development’s 4-3 success against Pentraeth Development, Joshuah Codjoe, Caleb Efans, and Cai Griffiths netting for the visitors.
