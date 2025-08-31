PWLLHELI made a welcome return to winning ways in the Ardal League North West with an impressive display to see off visitors Penmaenmawr Phoenix 3-0 on Saturday.
Sion Jones gave the Rec hosts the lead midway through the first half and they gave themselves a two-goal buffer when Ashley Ainsworth calmly converted a penalty on the hour.
Ainsworth bagged his brace on 74 minutes for his fifth goal in as many games.
Bangor 1879 remain top of the table on 16 points after they beat Connah’s Quay Town 3-1 on Friday evening.
Leon Bennett gave Town the lead on 24 minutes but the Citizens hit back through Dylan Summers-Jones and Jamie Reed to lead at the break.
Corrig McGonigle made sure of the points with a 52nd minute penalty.
Gethin Thomas’ goal on 38 minutes was enough to see off visitors NFA to keep Llangefni level on points with Bangor, a point ahead of Porthmadog who have five wins out of five following their 3-2 success against Llanrwst.
Goals by Alex Jones and Rob Hughes saw Prestatyn to a 2-0 win against Llannefydd.
Felinheli made it two wins on the bounce with four unanswered goals at St Asaph, Byron Davies leading the way with a brace with support by Aled Hughes and Iwan Owen.
Bethesda Athletic notched their second win of the campaign following a nine-goal thriller at Mynydd Isa.
Sion Bullock and Daniel Hughes (2) gave them a comfortable three-goal cushion at the break before Osian Hughes made it 4-0 on 50 minutes.
Kieran Jones reduced the deficit but Osian Hughes and Kyle Hartleb strengthened Pesda’s hand with two well-taken strikes.
Samuel Wainwright scored twice for the hosts to give the final scoreline more respectability.
Tom Hilditch’s hat-trick helped Trearddur Bay to hard-fought 4-3 win against Llay Welfare.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.