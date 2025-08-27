NEFYN United made it three wins on the bounce when they defeated local rivals Llanystumdwy 2-1 in a North Wales Coast West Premier clash at Cae’r Delyn on Tuesday evening.
Fresh from their 3-2 JD Welsh Cup win at Penmaenmawr Phoenix on Saturday, the home side made a confident start with a couple of goals by Ifan Jones either side of the break.
The Penwaig controlled the rest of the game but Llan reduced the deficit through James Hughes in the 89th minute to set up a nervous finale.
First half goals by Aaron Griffiths and Llion Griffiths took Nantlle Vale to the top of the table after they beat Talysarn Celts 2-0 in the big Dyffryn Nantlle derby.
Played in front of a bumper crowd at Maes Dulyn, the Celts were second best on the evening and were reduced to 10 men when Dylan Hughes was red carded in stoppage time.
Menai Bridge Tigers trail on goal difference after they battled to a 4-2 win against visitors Cemaes Bay.
Cemaes broke the deadlock through Iolo Hughes but the Tigers roared back with second half goals by Callum Davidson (2) and Jamie McDaid.
Hughes bagged his brace on 78 minutes to give Cemaes some hope but a Matthew Jones penalty ended any thoughts of a comeback.
It ended 2-2 at Ffordd Padarn, Guto Jones and Ben Rowlands twice giving Llanberis the lead. Deion Hughes with both equalisers for local rivals Llanrug United.
Chris Jones netted a late winner for Boded to complete a comeback win against Llanerch-y-Medd.
The hosts opened their account through Tomos Hughes on 34 minutes but Thomas Kelly levelled matters on the stroke of half time.
Monday evening fixtures
A stoppage time strike by Meilir Edwards secured Penrhyndeudraeth a point against Blaenau Ffestiniog Amateurs at Cae Clyd on Monday evening.
Jack Diamond had given Blaenau the lead early in the second half.
Goals by Ryan Allsup (2) and Tomos Crew saw Bontnewydd to a 3-1 win against Mynydd Llandegai who had taken an early lead through Tommy Roberts.
