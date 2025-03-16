Bala Town 0 Haverfordwest County 0
JD Cymru Premier Championship Conference
BALA Town picked up their first JD Cymru Premier Championship Conference point following a hard-fought encounter against Haverfordwest County which ended goalless at Maes Tegid on Saturday.
It’s been a season blighted by injuries for the Lakesiders but the Bluebirds still have a chance of finishing in second place which could enough to qualify automatically for Europe.
Bala boss Colin Caton: “We haven’t had many highlights, the save’s great, we looked like we were threatening around their box and I thought we were comfortable defensively.
“This season has been one of the hardest ever in terms of injuries. For the lads to compete at Penybont last week, TNS before that and then Haverforwest here. I know we’ve come away with nothing from the first two games but Haverfordwest here today I thought we were outstanding.”
Bala offered the first threat when Uniss Kargbo’s throw-in was headed on by Nathan Peate to Callum Edwards but his effort lacked power and was comfortably gathered by Zac Jones.
At the other end, an attempted Bala clearance was sent back into the danger area by Lee Jenkins, the ball finding County’s top scorer Ben Ahmun but his well-struck effort from a tight angle was parried away by Joel Torrance.
It was a close game with neither team getting the upper hand.
Bala’s Joe Malkin did well to gather a pass under pressure outside the box. He turned his man but failed to get a decent connection on his shot and Jones, who is now guaranteed to win the Golden Glove award for the most clean sheets after this latest shutout, gathered easily.
Malkin nearly made amends moments later when he beat his marker again and got more venom on his shot this time, but the effort drifted wide.
It continued to be nip and tuck after the break, the first chance falling to the visitors, Owain Jones with a measured curler from the right which just didn’t have enough bend.
The visitors were beginning to turn the screw with Ahmun heading over from Jenkins’ cross after beating Peate to the ball.
They threatened again when Ahmun won possession and put Greg Walters clear down the left but his effort from a tight angle was gathered by Torrance without too much fuss.
But Bala were also dangerous. Callum Edwards unleashed an effort that was too close to Jones before the keeper was called into action again moments later with a top-notch save to deny Malkin.
The Lakesiders could have won it at the death when Malkin ran onto to an Aeron Edwards cross but couldn’t keep his header down and the chance was gone.