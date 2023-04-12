PENRHYNCOCH battled to a very respectable 2-2 draw against third-place Llandudno in an entertaining JD Cymru North clash on Monday.
After a solid first half, the Roosters took the lead through Dan Owen, with his fifth goal of the campaign just before the break.
The Seasiders hit back with second-half strikes by Danny Brookwell and Sam Jones but Pen had the final say, young Zac Davies with the equaliser on 75 minutes following a good move.
Llanidloes were beaten 3-0 by Prestatyn after the visitors dominated long periods of the game.
A Luke Boundford own goal helped them on their way on the half hour with Daniel Atkins and fellow forward Tom Hilditch putting the result to bed in the second half.
Other results: Buckley Town 2 Holyhead Hotspur 2; Gresford Athletic 2 Chirk AAA 2; Guilsfield 3 Ruthin Town 0.