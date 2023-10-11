BOW Street Reserves remain unbeaten this season with another three points picked up in the FAW Reserves Central League against Llandrindod Wells.
It wasn’t their best performance but they got the job done with goals by Oliver Herschel and Llion Jenkins in the first half followed up by Shaun Wyn Jones, Lee Crumpler and Llion Rhys Jenkins after the break.
In the other game played, Llanuwchllyn hit double figures against local rivals Dolgellau with hat-tricks by Elis Jones and Iolo Jones with Ifan Jones and Cadog Edwards bagging braces. Darryn Jones scored Dolgellau’s consolation