PENRHYNCOCH suffered a tough afternoon on the road on Saturday as they fell to a 4-0 JD Cymru North defeat at Colwyn Bay.
The Roosters had several regulars missing due to injury but put in a spirited performance in front of a bumper 539 crowd.
The visitors held out until the 36th minute when Jamie Cumming made the breakthrough for the Bay.
Pen had created a few decent openings themselves but Craig Lindfield added to the hosts’ tally from close range on the hour before Cumming, from the penalty spot, and Daniel Atkins made sure of the points in the closing stages.
Results, 7 September: Buckley town 2 Airbus UK Broughton 3; Caersws 0 Mold Alexandra 1; Colwyn Bay 4 Penrhyncoch 0; Guilsfield 1 Llandudno 1; Holywell Town 2 Bangor 1876 1; Prestatyn Town 6 Llay Welfare 2.