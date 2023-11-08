A WEAKENED Llanystumdwy Women side suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Berriew Ladies in the opening Group D fixture of the Betty Pickering Cup played at Newtown’s Latham Park on Sunday.
With barely 11 players available, the Eifionydd outfit were outdone by goals scored by 17-year-old Katie Price in the first half with Caitlin Gorman and Josie Pugh adding to their misery after the break.
Caernarfon Town Ladies showed much improvement but were put to the sword 11-2 by visitors Flint Town United Ladies in Group B.
Tegan Crockett netted a hat-trick for a second match in the row for Flint with Ruby McGilloway, Zoe Stopford (2), Jasmine Edwards, Ruby Hastings, Rosie Hughes (2), and Taylia Chaloner also on the scoresheet.