A REMARKABLE five-goal haul by Harry Vince-Holt surged Corris United took to the top of the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League table following their 9-0 destruction of visitors Tregaron Turfs Reserves.
After a minute’s silence was held in honour of Aled ‘Mynachdy’ Jones who sadly passed away recently, the performance by the home side was a fitting tribute to the former player who was a fantastic servant to the club.
Joe Green got the ball rolling with the opening goal on 16 minutes with Vince-Holt bagging his first of the afternoon moments later.
The same player made it 3-0 before the break with Jake Hinge adding to their tally on 50 minutes. Vince-Holt netted a second half hat-trick to take his tally to 11 in the league to date after putting four past Padarn and scoring twice against Talybont with Joe Green and Alex Jarman completing the rout.
In the other game played, Borth United won 1-0 at Aberystwyth University Reserves, Stephen Beresford the scorer.
• Talybont are through to the next round of the Cambrian Tyres League Cup after beating hosts Padarn United 3-1 on penalties.
Adam Evans had given the United the lead on 73 minutes with James Graham levelling on 90 minutes.
It had been a very close tie and continued in extra time with neither side able to add to their tally.
• Penparcau Reserves are through to the third round of the Len & Julia Newman Trophy after bouncing back from an early setback when visitors Bont took the lead through Garin Evans on 12 minutes.
They came roaring back with a Callum Evans brace and a killer third goal by Gytins Pivnickas on the hour.