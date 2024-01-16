It was a big game on and off the field this week. On the field, we met a struggling Pontypridd United. Off the field, it marked exactly a year that we lost the legend, Kevin Jenkins, the man who I had the honour of calling dad.
As a club, we organised a bus for players and fans to brave the journey down for our first game back after the Christmas period.
Thank you to Debbie Jenkins, Martin Harries and Mid Wales Travel for sorting out the transport.
I also appreciated Ponty and the officials joining in with a minute’s applause in honour of my dad before kick-off – it was a very classy touch from them.
I can’t thank the girls, the fans and everyone behind the scenes making a hard day a little bit better.
It just shows the togetherness we have as a group for us all to come together for such a big occasion.
Obviously, we didn’t get the result we wanted – a 1-1 draw rescued in the final seconds.
The game seemed to just pass us by and without a wonder strike from Becs Mathias, we would still be there trying to score as I write.
On a personal note, I really wanted to get the win for Dad.
It wasn’t to be.
However, myself and the girls will continue to do whatever we can to make him, our club and our community proud.
We’re at home against Cardiff Met at Park Avenue on Sunday (kick-off 2pm) - please come along and support us!