Big victories for Penparcau, Llanilar and Tywyn in Central Wales Challenge Cup
Central Wales Challenge Cup
Penparcau 4 Aberystwyth University 2
PENPARCAU eased into the next round with an impressive display against the students at Min-y-Ddol on Friday evening.
Ryan Edwards and Harley Lawton gave Arky a good advantage by the 24th minute with Charlie Howard pulling one back for the university side from the penalty spot on the half hour.
Edwards bagged his brace on 64 minutes to restore the home side’s two-goal cushion before Matthew Davies added to their tally with 15 minutes remaining.
Samuel Bithell reduced the deficit on 80 minutes but Penparcau held on for the win.
Aberaeron 0 Llanilar 5
LLANILAR are through to the next round after a tougher test than the scoreline suggests at Aberaeron on Saturday.
After a goalless first half, Morgan Roberts-Young put the visitors ahead on 51 minutes with Jamie Stuart adding a second on the hour.
Trystan Evans got in on the act with a third eight minutes later with fellow substitute Jamie Dowse adding to the tally with 20 minutes to go, the same player bagging his brace in the closing stages to compound Aberaeron’s misery
Machynlleth 0 Tywyn Bryncrug 3
MACH bowed out of the cup after a poor performance at Cae Glas which saw Tywyn romp to victory.
Laurence Chesworth gave them a one goal lead going into the break and doubled his and Tywyn’s tally on 71 minutes.
Ryan Goddard capped a good night’s work for the visitors with a late third.
Other results: Hay St Marys 3 Knighton Town 2; Forden United 5 Meifod 3; Kerry 1 Llansantffraid Village 2; Penynont United 0 Bishops Castle 8; Radnor Valley 8 Talgarth Town 0; Trewen United 4 Llanfyllin Town 2; Waterloo Roves 2 Four Crosses 3
