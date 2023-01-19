BARMOUTH & Dyffryn moved four points clear at the top of the Central Wales League - North table with a hard-fought 1-0 win at title contenders Abermule.
The fourth-placed hosts could have moved to within three points of the high flying Magpies if they had secured victory but Barmouth just about shaded it.
A very heavy pitch and long tufty grass presented challenging conditions for both sides on a cold and wet January afternoon in mid Wales.
In a game that very rarely flowed, a scrambled goal by Paul Lewis right at the start of the second half was enough to secure all three points for Barmouth to increase their lead at the top of the division.
The visitors were helped by the dismissal of home defender Callum Foulkes on 52 minutes and the afternoon’s work could have been made a bit easier had Lewis not struck a penalty against the upright with 12 minutes to go.
Barmouth manager Iolo Owen said: “Bermo started brightly with an impressive passing display. As the game developed it became harder to pass the ball on the sticky surface.
“Our goal was scored by Paul in the second half. We should have added to our tally but a missed penalty meant we had no time to relax.
“But it was a good result against a resilient and fit team.
“A worrying aspect was the injury to Garry Hughes, who has been a steady influence on the team. He is awaiting surgery on a foot problem.
“We are hoping to sign a promising centre back in the next week.”
Tywyn Bryncrug were back in action on Saturday when they hosted Carno in what was their first game since 12 November.
And as such, the home side could be forgiven for showing a bit of rustiness.
But, after the pitch passed an early inspection following heavy downpours, Tywyn competed well in the first half.
With tired legs due to the lack of games perhaps a factor, the visitors took charge in the closing stages with two goals in three minutes by Ger Jones and Ioan Humphrey.
Substitute Jamie Pymm pulled one back for the hosts in stoppage time but it proved too little too late for Tywyn who will look to get back to winning ways at Trewern United on Saturday.
In the other match played hosts Montgomery Town were held to a 2-2 draw by Meifod.