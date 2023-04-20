BOW Street closed the gap on Ardal North East leaders Caersws to five points with a comfortable 4-0 win at Dolgellau Athletic on Tuesday evening.
The Bluebirds remain big favourites for the title but if Street beat them when they visit Cae Piod on Saturday, 29 April it could make things interesting.
The Magpies' desire to win at the Marian in midweek was evident from the first whistle as they raced to a tow-goal lead inside 10 minutes courtesy of John James and Rhydian Davies.
Ryan Evans made it 3-0 in the stroke of half time and it was game over when Ifan Burrell netted his 12th league goal of the campaign two minutes into the second half.
Saturday's fixtures: Caersws v Rhos Aelwyd, Dolgellau Athletic v Rhayader Town, Llandrindod Wells v Llanuwchllyn, Llanfair United v Builth Wells, Llangollen Town v Bow Street, Penycae v Welshpool Town.