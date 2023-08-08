Nefyn picked up three points in the North Wales Coast West Premier after a battling display at Llanberis which saw them reduced to 10 men when defender Llyr Pennant was red carded on the stroke of half time.
The Penwaig were two goals to the good at that point after a bright start at Ffordd Padarn yielded goals for Deio Gwilym and Rhys Williams.
The 10 men were pegged back by Ifan Mansoori and Kurt Hellfed for the Darans but a brace of goals in five minutes by Ifan Jones restored their advantage.
Tom Collins reduced the arrears again with eight minutes to go but Nefyn held on for a hugely creditable three points.
Penrhyndeudraeth were on the end of a 7-0 hiding by visitors Mynydd Llandegai with goals by Steven Tindall (3), Wyn Morris, Iwan Morris, Jamie Whitmore and Tomos Jones.
It was a huge disappointment after the positives taken from the 4-3 Welsh Cup qualifying round win at Aberffraw the previous week and the form shown in pre-season.
Manager Riccardo Pellegrino said: “I know how much the boys are working and sacrificing to improve themselves and to achieve the goals we have set for ourselves.
“They are a strong group and I am sure they will be able to react and deserve all your support.”
In Division One, Llanystumdwy were held to a 0-0 draw at Blaenau Ffestiniog.
Other results: Premier - Pentraeth 2 Aberffraw 2; Trearddur Bay 5 Gwalchmai 0; Cemaes Bay 2 Talysarn Celts 1; Llanerchymedd 0 Glantraeth 0; Menai Bridge Tigers 3 Llanrug United 4. Division One - Bontnewydd 4 Llanfairpwll 1; Caergybi 1 Bodedern Athletic 1; Bethesda Rovers 1 Llangoed & District 0; Cefni 2 Mountain Rangers 2; Holyhead Town 3 Gaerwen 2.