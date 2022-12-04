LEADERS Ffostrasol kept up their winning ways in Division One of the Costcutter Ceredigion League but were made to work hard for their 4-2 win at Llechryd.
All six goals came late in the second half with the visitors nudging ahead through Carwyn Morgan on 78 minutes.
Ricky Woods gifted the visitors an own goal a minute later with Dion Phillips and substitute Cian Edwards making it 4-0 with another two quick-fire goals.
Llechryd had been blown away but, to their credit, they kept plugging away and nicked a couple of consolation goals by Lucian Evans and Ben Davies.
Second placed Crymych had an easier afternoon, seeing off visitors Crannog 6-1 with goals by Eilir George, Ifan Davies, Rhodri George (2), Daniel Morgans and Danny Williams.
Samuel Dutnell pulled one back for the well-beaten visitors on 80 minutes.
Third placed St Dogmaels won 4-2 at Dewi Stars after throwing away a two-goal lead.
They went ahead through Jordan Owens and Jason Williams but it was all square by the hour with Oscar Evans and Rupert Geddes scoring either side of the break.
It seemed to be going against the Saints when Daniel Jones was red carded three minutes later but the 10 men picked themselves up with match-winning goals by Louis Harding and Adam Wiliams.
Cardigan Town were 3-0 winners at Bargod Rangers thanks to Iwan James and Jordan Griffiths (2), whilst first half goals by Jac Griffiths and Gethin Scourfield gave Llanboidy a 2-1 win at Felinfach who pulled one back through Sion Evans on the hour.
In Division Two, Lampeter are looking a real threat, still unbeaten after their 7-0 success at Crannog Reserves.
There were hat-tricks each for Llyr Jones and Scot Davies with Owen Harrison completing the scoring.
New Quay hit double figures at St Dogmaels reserves with goals by Oliver Edwards (3), George Tilstone, Steffan Williams (2), Aaron McCarthy, Jac Crompton (2) and a Charlie Woodcraft own goal.
Ffostrasol Reserves were also big winners, 6-2 at Maesglas with both Owain Patterson and Bleddyn Jones scoring twice with singles by Carwyn Griffiths and Matthew Rollins.
Adam Roberts had given the hosts some hope with two goals to reduce the arrears to 4-2 with 17 minutes to go.
In Division Three, Felinfach Reserves won 2-1 at Llanboidy Reserves after falling behind to a Jake Holland penalty. Goals by Jamie Davies and Phil Petty rescued the points for them.