Penrhyndeudraeth stages a second half comeback to take the three points at Aberffraw in the only North Wales Coast West Premier fixture to be held because of the poor weather.
The Cocklemen took an early lead through Cai Henshaw after just two minutes but were pegged back by the islanders who took a 2-1 lead into the break thanks to Clark Thomas and Corben Renton.
With the elements in their favour, the visitors bossed the second half and were back on level terms when Deegan John slotted the ball past home keeper Maddox Owen just after the hour mark.
They continued to press and reaped their reward when Carwyn Foster nudged them ahead on 77 minutes with Cedri Jones sealing the win when he made it 4-2 with three minutes of the 90 remaining.
Llanystumdwy moved level on points with North Wales Coast West Division One leaders Bontnewydd with an impressive 8-3 win against visitors Mountain Rangers.
Alan Owen and Dion Jones gave the visitors the early initiative before Arwyn Jones hit back on 17 minutes to make it 2-1, a scoreline that remained at the break.
Guto Griffith, Owen Pritchard and Guto Robert fired three goals in quick succession early in the second stanza as Llan found their rhythm but Jan Muller reduced the deficit just after the hour after the visitors’ Alan Owen missed an earlier penalty.
Pritchard bagged his brace for the Eifionydd side moments later before a strong finished produced three late goals by substitute Iwan Richards (2) and Guto Roberts.