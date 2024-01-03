Aberystwyth Town FC have announced an extension to the loan agreement of Billy Kirkman with The New Saints until the end of the 2023/24 season.
Blackburn-born Billy joined Town on-loan in January 2023 to gain his first consistent taste of senior football, and played an integral role in the club's Phase 2 efforts to retain their JD Cymru Premier status.
Despite seeing two yellows on his debut away at Flint Town, the 19-year-old left-back went on to make 12 appearances - 10 of which he played the full 90 - and impressed with his pace, physicality and technical ability from the left side.
The second-year professional returned this summer to further his experience at the senior level and has made 17 further appearances in all competitions - including an impressive goal away at Jenner Park in the Nathaniel MG Cup in August.
The club have also confirmed the release of midfielder Owen Taylor who re-joins Abergavenny Town of the JD Cymru South. They thanked him for his efforts in Phase 1 and wish him all the best.