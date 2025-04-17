BLAENAU Ffestiniog Amateurs have been crowned North Wales Coast West Division One champions and promoted back to the premier division.
They only needed a point to clinch the title on Wednesday evening but their scheduled match against Mountain Rangers at Cae Clyd was postponed due to the state of the pitch after heavy rain.
The Blaenau faithful thought that they would have to wait until Saturday when they take on Valley Seniors on the road for the opportunity to secure the title but rivals Caergybi lost 2-0 against Holyhead Town on Wednesday evening which meant that the Amateurs’ lead was unassailable.
They will now look to finish the season on a high with only one defeat in the league to date and they have the final of the NWCFA Mabon Scaffolding Junior Challenge Cup against Caergybi to look forward to and they are still in the Cwpan Menai Tractors.