BLAENAU Ffestiniog Amateurs took another step towards winning the North Wales Coast West Division One title with a comfortable 4-0 win against Valley Seniors at Cae Clyd on Saturday.
Blaenau only need a few more wins to clinch the title and have a NWCFA Mabon Scaffolding Junior Challenge Cup final to look forward to against Caergybi.
After squandering an early chance to take the lead when Sion Hughes missed a penalty after 18 minutes the home side made amends with three goals before the break.
18-year-old Sion Roberts broke the deadlock on 28 minutes before Owain Jones-Owen bagged a quickfire brace to put his side firmly in command.
Blaenau continued to press after the turnaround but resolute defending by the islander kept them at bay until the 84th minute when Jones-Owen notched his hat-trick to take his tally into double figures for the league campaign.
Bethesda Rovers beat Amlwch Town 9-5 in the other game played, Leon Buckland leading the way with hat-trick with support by Leon Owen (2), Jordan Pritchard (2), Kieron Bullock and Ryan Roberts.
Penrhyndeudraeth were beaten 1-0 at Boded in the Premier Division, Justin Williams with the only goal of the game on the hour.
Local rivals Llanystumdwy and Nefyn United played out a 2-2 draw in midweek.
Llan made a strong start with goals by Arwyn Jones and Mabon Owen inside half an hour before Ifan Jones pulled one back for the Penwaig in first half stoppage time.
Tomi Evans equalised for the visitors just after the hour mark and both sides had chances to take the win in what was an entertaining encounter.
Other Premier results: Llanberis 2 Llanerch-y-Medd 0; Aberffraw 0 Mynydd Llandegai 4; Glantraeth 0 Bethesda Athletic 1; Gwalchmai 2 Cemaes Bay 1; Llanrug United 2 Talysarn Celts 2.