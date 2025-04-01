TYWYN Bryncrug Reserves are through to the semi-finals of the Aberystwyth League Cup after a hard-fought encounter against Tregaron Turfs Reserves at the School Playing Fields on Saturday.
The tie was decided by Carrigan Beeson after just five minutes with Tywyn to host Padarn United in the last four.
Corris United made progress after beating visitors Borth United 6-1, thanks mainly to a superb first half display in which they scored five unanswered goals.
They made a flying start with goal by Jake Hinge, Mason Dennett and Cameron Butler inside the first 10 minutes and were then aided by a Robert Crumpler own goal. Hinge bagged his brace before the break.
Borth threw everything at Corris in the second half but the damage was done and the Quarrymen extended their lead through Dion Kohler on 84 minutes before Gwion Wilson netted a late consolation for the visitors.
Corris will face Llanilar Reserves next after they beat Rhayader Town Reserves 3-2.
John Baguley missed a penalty for Rhayader on the quarter hour mark and they paid the price when Morgan Ashton gave the hosts the lead midway through the half.
17-year-old Tomos Evans doubled Llan’s advantage on 70 minutes but the visitors were back in it when Sam Crumpton pulled one back moments later.
Evan Jones made it 3-1 before Ryan Owen hit back late on for Rhayader.