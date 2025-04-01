LEADERS Rhyl 1879 were unexpectedly beaten on Saturday, their second defeat on the bounce in the Lock Stock Ardal North West but they are still red-hot favourites to clinch the title.
Rhyl were beaten 2-1 by visitors Trearddur Bay but, with Porthmadog held to a draw, their main rivals are now Holyhead Hotspur who beat NFA 2-1.
Rhyl, would still have to suffer an epic collapse to throw away the title though, seven points ahead of Porthmadog with three games to play, and eight points clear of the Harbourmen who have a game in hand.
It will be tough enough for Porthmadog to secure a play-off spot, their next match being at Rhyl on Saturday.
Trearddur took the lead through Casey Gregg just after the hour mark at Rhyl with the Lillywhites, with one hand on the title, lacking their usual urgency.
Toby Jones doubled the islanders’ advantage on 86 minutes before Rhyl finally clicked with a goal by substitute Jonathan Miguel Bravo Pinto at the death.
Holyhead looked like they would have to settle for a point against visitors NFA at The New Stadium but man of the match James Williams netted a dramatic winner in the third minute of stoppage time.
Loui O’Carroll had given NFA the lead on the quarter hour mark with Tomos Owen equalising from the penalty spot on 33 minutes.
Nantlle Vale were beaten by the odd goal in five against visitors Corwen who led 2-0 at the break through Thomas Mann and Sam Henry.
Valiant Vale fought back with goals by Kevin Lloyd and Ashley Owen but Corwen took the point a winner by Scott Evans deep into stoppage time.
Goals by Connor Parry (2) and Pascal Gomez sealed Connah’s Quay Town’s 3-1 win against Menai Bridge Tigers, Cameron Barry hitting back for the visitors.
Rhodri Dafydd’s own goal on 78 minutes gifted Llannefydd a 2-1 win against visitors Felinheli.
Llion Morris had given the hosts the advantage with on 24 minutes with Iwan Owen replying for Felin six minutes later.